CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is hosting six information sessions this month on the services and benefits available to affected Sam Kane Beef Processors employees.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 23.

Workforce Solutions aims to help the employees being impacted throughout the bankruptcy. They will be holding information sessions on the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 4 - 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5 - 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m

Afternoon sessions will be conducted in Spanish.