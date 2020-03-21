CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend closed the doors to all seven of their career centers Friday evening in order to align with recommendations to limit gatherings and practice social distancing.

Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Workforce Solutions career centers will no longer be open to the public. However, the organization said they will continue to serve those looking for work online and by phone.

If you are in need of the assistance of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, contact them between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 361-882-7491.

For help filing for unemployment, click here.

