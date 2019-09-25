CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students received some job hunting experience Wednesday at the American Bank Center during the YOU Choose Career Expo hosted by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

According to Mylah Naranjo and Kassandra Flannigan from the Gregory-Portland area, social media is key to helping young people become more familiar in new situations.

"We are running a social media platform for the career expo, working with things that kids use such as Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok," Flannigan said. "Trying to make them feel more comfortable."

The "YOU" in YOU Choose stands for Youth Opportunities Unlimited. It was designed to help young people develop and practice the skills needed to find a fulfilling career.

"Our teachers and counselors have encouraged students to introduce themselves, to network, to learn more about what is available out there. Not to be afraid. Ask questions, and to speak up today," Outreach Coordinator Cammie Bonilla said.

Students submitted applications, met with potential employers, and even took surveys to find careers that matched with their talents and interests.

"The goal of Youth Opportunities Unlimited is so that we help our students pick an occupation, a career pathway, that is worth their time. That is an investment for them. That is not just a job, but a career," said Monika de la Garza, a staff member at Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

