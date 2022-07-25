Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend holds law enforcement job fair

The goal was to bring new recruits to one central location, where they can meet several different departments and hopefully find the right job for them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend held a multi-department job fair Monday morning.

The fair included more than 30 agencies, including the Aransas Pass and Corpus Christi Police Departments along with the Department of Public Safety. The goal was to bring new recruits to one central location, where they can meet several different departments and hopefully find the right job for them.

"What we're trying to do is raise the amount of policeman throughout the community and then that way we don't have to steal from each other," said Lenny Anzaldua with Workforce Solutions.

Cadets from the Del Mar College Regional Police Academy were also on hand for Monday's job fair.

