Working moms have their Mother's Day celebration brought to them at Buc Days

Got to make that money, even when you're a mom on Mother's Day. These sisters are all vendors and they get to run their local shops on Treasure Island side by side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Of course we would've wanted to be home and BBQing, but we have to make that money," said Janette Medellin, Owner of Pretty Petal.

Got to make that money, even when you're a mom on Mother's Day. For this family, they get to run their local shops on Treasure Island side by side. Owner of Sissy's Creations Judith Perez said most of her family is there, "We're all vendors. We've got five shops."

From Sissy's Creations to La Toxica, you'll find these gals. They're all sisters and each own their own shop, and since they couldn't celebrate from home, the celebration came to them!

Perez said family from back home in the valley and in Corpus showed up, "We had cousins, nephews, nieces. They knew we were going to be here all day. We're going to be here until nine. They're like 'Might as well go see them there and celebrate a little bit of time there.'"

Medellin had her family there with her too, "I have my son, my husband, my daughter, and my sisters and brothers. We're all here making it a family event." Her son told 3NEWS, "I help my other tia with her shop, but today it's Mother's Day, so I'm here for my mom."

The family is set up at Treasure Island of Buc Days and will be there until May 15th. The market runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the week, and 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the weekend.

You can find their shops inside the American Bank Center, but you'll need a ticket to Buc Days in order to access the shops.

