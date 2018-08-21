Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A governor-sponsored workshop was held Tuesday morning in Port Aransas to help maximize marketing opportunities for small businesses there still trying to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

The Governor's Small Business Service Providers Workshop included instruction on business planning, funding, employee requirements and Harvey Relief resources. Representatives from the state, Workforce Commission, City and other business experts were on hand to talk with business owners.

Kent Byus from the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi College of Business was there to explain how to get the most advertising for the smallest cost and still attract customers.

"There are techniques called 'gorilla marketing' and other types of low-cost more tactile marketing, and so I'm here to share those ideas and some expertise and ability to help these businesses become more sustainable, more resilient over time," Byus said.

The workshop was aimed at small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs so that they could network with resource providers and gather information needed to start growing their businesses.

