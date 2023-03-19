World Championship Rattlesnake Races conclude in Mathis

Snake racer, Chris Longerot explained, "I think the snake races are important, but more importantly is the history of our town."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final day of the rattle snake races took place over in San Patricio.

The chilly weather didn't stop snakes from slithering to the finish line. 3NEWS caught up with event organizers, and even some of those who raced snakes.

Master of Ceremonies, Mark Vankirk spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It is our job to do whatever it takes to get that snake down to the finish line with the help of one of our handlers. There is no fear when it comes to racing a rattle snake down our lanes."

Chris Longerot is a snake racer, she told 3NEWS "When I was little, we came down here. It's a tradition. I have seen how well the handlers take care of the people racing the snake, I felt safe. So, I started racing."

At the race, you can get up close and personal with the snakes. The event brought out people in the community to learn about the town and the history.

"I think the snake races are important, but more importantly is the history. If you can get people to come out and see our history, this is just adding on to it," Longerot said.

Vankirt added, "The fact that we can get this animal that everyone is somewhat scared of and bring families together with it, it's unreal."

