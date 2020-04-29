World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The lightning strike that set a world record for the longest distance happened right in our backyard.
The World Meteorological Organization said the 477.2 mile-long strike went from Southern Mississippi to Corpus Christi on April 29, 2020. It is the longest distance single flash ever recorded.
Normally, lightning flashes last less than a second and don't stretch more than 10 miles.
The lightning strike crossed three states: Texas, Alabama and Mississippi.
A few months later on June 18, a lightning megaflash in Uruguay and Argentina lasted 17 seconds, beating the old record for longest time.
The strike was cloud-to-cloud so there was no danger to anyone on the ground, officials said.
