World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi

The longest lightning flash ever recorded by the World Meteorological Organization was right in our backyard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The lightning strike that set a world record for the longest distance happened right in our backyard.

The World Meteorological Organization said the 477.2 mile-long strike went from Southern Mississippi to Corpus Christi on April 29, 2020. It is the longest distance single flash ever recorded.

Normally, lightning flashes last less than a second and don't stretch more than 10 miles.

The lightning strike crossed three states: Texas, Alabama and Mississippi.

WMO has verified 2 new world records for ⚡️⚡️lightning in notorious #megaflash hotspots



Longest distance single flash of 768 km (477.2 miles) across southern #USA on 29.4.2020



Greatest duration of 17.102 seconds over #Uruguay and northern #Argentina on 18.6.2020@NOAA pic.twitter.com/ijPXXue0bD — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) February 1, 2022

A few months later on June 18, a lightning megaflash in Uruguay and Argentina lasted 17 seconds, beating the old record for longest time.

The strike was cloud-to-cloud so there was no danger to anyone on the ground, officials said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.