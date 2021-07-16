x
J/22 World Sailing Championships kicks off in Corpus Christi this weekend

Beginning Tuesday, and ending Friday, you can bring the family down to the bayfront to catch a front row seat of the sail boats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 43 boats from all around the country will set sail in the downtown Marina to compete for the world title.  

Registration and qualifying takes place starting this Saturday.

Beginning Tuesday, and ending Friday, you can bring the family down to the bayfront to catch a front row seat of the sail boats soaring across the Corpus Christi Bay.

At the end of each day, you will have the opportunity to meet the sailors, celebrate the winners and cheer on the evening RC boat races.

