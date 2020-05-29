A new restoration project by Nueces County at the I.B. Mcgee Beach Park in Port Aransas is highlighting World War II relics.

You can find some artifacts from early 1940. In January 1942, there was a report of German U-boats spotted off the coast of Port Aransas.

"They had spotted German U-boats in the canal, the ship channel here, as they were trying to go to Harbor Island to blow up," Director Scott Cross with the Nueces County Coastal Parks said. "The third-largest tank battery crude oil tank battery in the United States."

By the end of the year, visitors will find a premier site for wildlife viewing. A federal grant is helping fund the transformation. Work is underway to put in a long boardwalk and make way for new wetland areas.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: