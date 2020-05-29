A new restoration project by Nueces County at the I.B. Mcgee Beach Park in Port Aransas is highlighting World War II relics.
You can find some artifacts from early 1940. In January 1942, there was a report of German U-boats spotted off the coast of Port Aransas.
"They had spotted German U-boats in the canal, the ship channel here, as they were trying to go to Harbor Island to blow up," Director Scott Cross with the Nueces County Coastal Parks said. "The third-largest tank battery crude oil tank battery in the United States."
By the end of the year, visitors will find a premier site for wildlife viewing. A federal grant is helping fund the transformation. Work is underway to put in a long boardwalk and make way for new wetland areas.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- A head on crash involving a Mexico charter bus has sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured
- Scammer on Craigslist tries to trick a local couple into paying him for a house he didn't own
- George West police arrest 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County
- Two CCPD officers are on paid administrative leave after confronting a suspected burglar Tuesday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Ayers