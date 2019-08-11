CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend World War II veteran had plenty to be thankful for as he is celebrated his 100th birthday.

Mr. Elvis Lott has lived an entire century, and he has seen plenty of history unfold.

Surrounded by friends, family, and food, Lott heard the birthday song for the 100th time in his life.

The celebration was for a man who was part of the greatest generation.

"I was raised on the farm. When I left the farm, is when WWII broke out, and that is when I joined the Air Force," Lott said.

Lott left his parents and everything else behind and served in India during the war.

According to Lott, he made $21 a month in the Air Force.

"That is when I was a private, made corporal, then sergeant, and increased my pay a little bit," Lott said.

After Lott's time in the military, he spent most of his life right in Corpus Christi operating a service station.

"When he was growing up, there was no water, electricity, no television, phones, just hard work. He's always told me always go right, and you will never go wrong," Lott's son Dennis said.

Dennis was right there by Lott's side on his birthday.

"He's independent, won't let nobody help him," Dennis said.

As Lott celebrates one milestone, he is also celebrating another by proudly holding up his driver's license he just renewed.

"That was the happiest day I've seen him in a long time. I think its a compliment to be able to do that," Dennis said.

"It's not just another day. This is a big deal," said friend Gigi Honeycutt.

Honeycutt met Elvis through her daughter, who always visited him.

"I drive over and see Elvis every day and cook for him, and that's the reason I'm alive," Honeycutt said.

