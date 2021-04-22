'Worst of the Worst': City approves contract to fix 'terrible' neighborhood roads

Council approved a $6.1-million-dollar construction contract that will focus on 15 streets throughout the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A program that aims to fix some of the worst residential streets in the city has a few more roads on the list.

This week, Corpus Christi city council members approved a construction contract that will repair several neighborhood roads that have long been troublesome spots.

They are described as being the worst of the worst, streets like Landsdown Drive at Gollihar Road.

That street was riddled with potholes.

"We have 400 miles of residential streets like Landsdown that are needing to be repaired," said councilmember Greg Smith.

Smith represents district 4 and just like other councilmembers, hears the complaints all the time. He said fixing them remains a top priority, but it will take time.

That is where the city's Residential Street Rebuild program is helping.

Council approved a $6.1-million-dollar construction contract that will focus on 15 streets throughout the city.

"We're spending about $70 million a year right now on streets. This is one contract out of many," said Smith.

The 15 streets include:

Mountain View Drive: Leopard Street to Chamizal Street

Nida Drive: Leopard Street to Heizer Drive

Heizer Drive: Veda Drive to Dead End

Golden Gate Circle Street: Old Brownsville Road to Dead End

South Country Club Place: Up River Road to IH 37

Sullivan Street: Eklund Avenue to Dead End

Green Lane Drive: Green Tree Drive to Dead End

Green Leaf Drive: Green Tree Drive to Dead End

Langton Avenue: Darcey Circle to Dryer Circle

Dryer Circle: Riverton Drive to Langton Avenue

Riverton Drive: Dryer Circle to Archdale Drive

Lansdown Drive: Harry Street to Gollihar Road

Angelo Drive: Santa Fe Street to Beverly Drive

Rossiter Street: Ocean Drive to San Antonio Street

Beverly Drive: Angelo Drive to Santa Fe Street

The streets are in council districts 1,3, and 4.

"The city analyzes all the streets, we look at the pavement condition, how much traffic, how close it is to a school," said Smith.

"The difficulty we had for a number of years, was that we were only working on the good streets. We got really a terrible street and you see work going on one street over at a street that looks like it's okay, you are like why are fixing that street," said Jeff Edmonds.

Edmonds is the Director of Engineering Services for the city.

He explained those terrible streets take more money to fix. The Residential Street Rebuild program is not funded by the street Maintenace fee that attached to your utility bill. That money helps prevent good streets from turning worse.

This program however is more than a quick fix, it's an entire rebuild.

Funding for this project comes from FY 2021 funding available from the Residential Street Reconstruction, Storm Water, Wastewater, and Gas Capital Funds.

"So, it needs a little more intensive work than what they do with the street preventative Maintenace program," said Edmonds.

The program includes some additional sidewalk repairs, ADA ramps, striping and pavement markings.

The project is anticipated to take 17 months with construction beginning in April 2021. For the latest information on the RSRP project visit https://rsrp.cctexas.com/

