CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amos Rehabilitation had their hands full yesterday trying to help out a wounded sea turtle.
Officials confirmed that it was a leatherback sea turtle that had suffered large propeller wounds. They managed to recover the turtle from the channel near Estes Flats.
Unfortunately, the turtle was found to have extensive damage to its skull, blindness in both eyes, and several other major wounds. It was later decided to humanely euthanize the turtle because of its condition.
