CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Choir students and cheerleaders from Carrol High School were at Viera Senior Living on Airline Road Wednesday performing for residents during their Wrapping Grannies weekly event.

Usually, residents at Viera Senior Living listen to Christmas music while wrapping Christmas gifts brought in from the community, but on Wednesday they were given a special treat from the choir.

Every Wednesday and Friday throughout December, Wrapping Grannies encouraged those who haven't had the time to wrap gifts to bring them in.

"So we want everyone to come out, drop off gifts, and get them wrapped and let our residents stay moving. doing a motor skill exercise, but at the same time they're interacting with the community and also helping the community," lifestyle director Sherry Montoya said.

The last day to get your gifts wrapped by Wrapping Grannies will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

