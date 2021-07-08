Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle, killing two women inside, police say

The wrong-way driver's pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames.

A wrong-way driver in a F350 dually crashed into another vehicle with two women inside, killing them, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 at Eisenhauer Road.

Police said multiple officers tried to get the driver to pull over as he was going at speeds of up to 90 MPH, but the driver refused. That driver eventually crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue on the interstate.

The female victims, 25-year-old Daniela Lute and 26-year-old Diana Rubio, were pronounced dead when authorities arrived. The wrong-way driver's pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames.

Police and witnesses rescued the suspect driver, a 58-year-old man, and pulled him to safety. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. If he survives, he could be facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Witness Matthew Estrada detailed the incident to KENS 5, saying they pulled the suspect away from the wreckage "so he wouldn't catch fire."

SAPD's Public Information Officer Alicia Pruneda detailed the incident. Authorities traveled on the right side of traffic as the driver went the wrong way, attempting to get him to pull over. Audio communications indicated he was able to drive 18 miles across town before the crash.

After multiple attempts, including helicopter to get the driver's attention, the driver then crashed into the women.

"It could have been avoided," said Pruneda.