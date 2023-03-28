Wrong-way driver detection cameras installed on Padre Street

DPS plans to continue to have troopers on site in the area monitoring the exit ramps 24/7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cameras have been installed along Padre Street as part of TxDOT's comprehensive plan to detect and stop wrong-way drivers from getting onto the Harbor Bridge.

The cameras will alert law enforcement when a driver is heading the wrong way on the bridge.

It's all in response to last November's accident that killed two people on the bridge.

Cameras will also be installed at the entrance and exit ramps before Peoples Street, Twigg Street, and North Upper Broadway.