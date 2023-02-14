Wrong-way driving signage goes up near key points of entry toward Harbor Bridge

The signs were installed Tuesday on Twigg Street, Upper Broadway and the west side of the Harbor Bridge over by Tancahua Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been three months since a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge killed two people.

Tuesday, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation were out installing new signage. It's part of the department's plan to increase safety measures to prevent further wrong-way crashes in the area.

The plan is a response to the crash that killed killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022.

The signs were installed Tuesday on Twigg Street, Upper Broadway and the west side of the Harbor Bridge over by Tancahua Street. TxDOT said they are in place to try to warn wrong-way drivers before they head straight into Harbor Bridge traffic.

The specialized equipment is meant to alert law enforcement when a driver is heading the wrong way. The equipment in question is still several months away from being delivered.

Accused wrong-way driver Roxanne Palacios tried and failed last Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time.

Palacios is accused of driving while intoxicated after attending a celebratory party with other Flatiron/Dragados LLC employees following the announcement that construction on the new Harbor Bridge could resume after critical flaws were found in July 2022.

Palacios was arrested Nov. 13 after being released from a local hospital and has been in jail since.

Digital Director Ana Tamez contributed to this report.

