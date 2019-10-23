CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman was arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on the JFK Causeway late last night, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

911 emergency dispatchers received multiple calls of a woman in her mid-40s driving the wrong way on the bridge just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tell 3News the driver of that car crashed into another car, injuring two people inside. The victims suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

