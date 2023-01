The former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle stopped by Oyshi Sushi and was easily recognized by both staff and fans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was spotted in Portland Saturday.

The wrestling star was recognized at Oyshi Suahi in Portland. Both staff and fan alike recognized Goldberg and took pictures with him.

Goldberg made his television debut in 1997 and became known for his short matches and an undefeated streak that highlighted his career, according to a report form ESPN.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.