BLUNTZER, Texas — The community of Bluntzer, Texas, just northwest of Corpus Christi, is about to get a new fire station thanks to a generous donation from a well known South Texas ranching family.

Friday the 13th ended up being a pretty lucky day for volunteer firefighters in Bluntzer when Nueces County Fire Department ESD #4 received a check for $115,000 from the Wyatt Ranches Foundation.

Assistant Fire Chief Diane Blunzter said she approached Wyatt Ranches about the donation because they wanted new brush trucks, but the bays in Fire Station #2 in northwest Nueces County were too short for the brush trucks to fit. She said the station was originally built in 1985 and it was about time they expanded.

They are now replacing it with a new station.

Bluntzer said Nueces County ESD #4 is a tax payer funded agency so their budget is small. She said she is thankful to the Wyatt Ranches Foundation. She said they have 25 volunteer firefighters and 11 part-time medics that service those areas.

The fire rescue volunteers respond to more than 150 fire service calls each year, while the paid medics respond to over 550 emergency medical calls per year. Blunzter said if it wasn't for the Agua Dulce City Marshall, the Wyatt Ranches Foundation and Nueces County working together, these projects to improve their community wouldn't be possible.

