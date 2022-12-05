Wyatt Ranches donates $60k to go towards toys for Duval County students

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez was out shopping for those toys Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is a time for giving, which is why Wyatt Ranches have partnered with the Duval County Sheriff's Office to do just that for parents in the area.

Wyatt Ranches donated $60,000 for toys to be gifted to students pre-K to third grade. Instead of their usual district-wide distribution they stepped it up to the whole county. That's four campuses -- which equals about 1,100 children.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez was out shopping for those toys Monday. He picked up all kinds of gifts which included record players, iPads, pianos and more. Ramirez shared his excitement with 3NEWS about the upcoming event.

"We're gonna have Santa Claus arriving in a jet liner landing at the Wyatt Ranches field at the Tasajillo Ranch," he said. "Some of these kids who have probably never seen something like this. We're excited that we're a part of this and I'm sure it's gonna put a smile on every kid's face out there."

The event takes place Dec. 17, at the Tasajillo Ranch.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.