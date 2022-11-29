Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch

Benavides resident Reymundo Ramos said that the service was great, and he had a whole steak and three glasses of wine.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays.

About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought there in a charter bus with a law enforcement escort.

They were treated to good food and Mariachi music they wont soon forget. One man who attended said they the event made him feel very special.

"He puts our golden years a little higher," said Benavides resident Reymundo Ramos. "We really enjoy being with him and we appreciate what he does. and coming in through here I saw the names of Robles, Agua, Puerta. That helps us with our heritage. Our Spanish heritage, it keeps it up."

Ramos said that the service was great, and he had a whole steak and three glasses of wine.

The Mariachi music was provided by students from Freer ISD. Wednesday the ranch will host senior citizens from Freer and San Diego.