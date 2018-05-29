Nancy Wesson-Dodd, president and C.E.O. of the non-profit said: "girls will learn leadership and social skills, build confidence, set personal goals, and learn to make smart choices." "They will go on to explore their futures and broaden their worlds," Wesson-Dood added.

Each camp is four days long. Scholarships are available.

The schedule is as follows: June 4-7; June 11-14; June 18-21; June 25-28; July 9-12; July 16-19; August 13-16; and August 20-23.

