Celebrating women in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The banquet for this year's "Y-Women in Careers" honorees presented by YWCA is coming up soon.

The event is Thursday, March 3 at the Soloman P. Ortiz International Center. This year's honorees include:

Maricela Cuevas , Vice President, QRSOnline

, Vice President, QRSOnline Paulette M. Guajardo , Mayor, City of Corpus Christi

, Mayor, City of Corpus Christi Missy Medary , Presiding Judge, 5th Administrative Region, State of Texas

, Presiding Judge, 5th Administrative Region, State of Texas Clarenda M. Phillips , Ph.D., Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs, TAMU-CC

, Ph.D., Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs, TAMU-CC Julie Piña , Chief Nursing Officer, Driscoll Children’s Hospital

, Chief Nursing Officer, Driscoll Children’s Hospital Gloria Taylor, Executive Director, Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Esther Bonilla Read, Author & Columnist

You can help celebrate these women with a reception beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

