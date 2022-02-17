Celebrating women in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The banquet for this year's "Y-Women in Careers" honorees presented by YWCA is coming up soon.
The event is Thursday, March 3 at the Soloman P. Ortiz International Center. This year's honorees include:
- Maricela Cuevas, Vice President, QRSOnline
- Paulette M. Guajardo, Mayor, City of Corpus Christi
- Missy Medary, Presiding Judge, 5th Administrative Region, State of Texas
- Clarenda M. Phillips, Ph.D., Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs, TAMU-CC
- Julie Piña, Chief Nursing Officer, Driscoll Children’s Hospital
- Gloria Taylor, Executive Director, Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend
Lifetime Achievement Award:
- Esther Bonilla Read, Author & Columnist
You can help celebrate these women with a reception beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
