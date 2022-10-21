YMCA of the Coastal Bend gets into the Halloween spirit with trunk-or-treat

Gwen Rupert, Interim CEO for the YMCA told 3NEWS that the event embodied what they're all about: family togetherness.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Friday the YMCA of the Coastal Bend got in the Halloween spirit a little early.

The organization held their free trunk-or-treat event in the YMCA parking lot. Families got to enjoy an afternoon with fun activities before Halloween night.

"You know it takes a village to raise a child and when we have events like this, when the family can come together and feel safe and loved, you know that's what makes a community strong," Rupert said.

3NEWS was even able to get an interview with a couple well known princesses.

"We liked Elsa and Anna, and it's our favorite princess. So we decided to wear this," said Stella and Savannah Adams, who dressed up as characters from Disney Pixar's Frozen.

