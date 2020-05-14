CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Along with salons, restaurants, malls, and other businesses that have reopened, gyms will be allowed to reopen next week.

Like many gyms across Texas, the YMCA is preparing to reopen its doors under new safety restrictions.

"We are just stepping everything up to make sure people feel comfortable coming into the building," Wellness and Membership Director Victoria Sookisian said.

"We have limited classroom space, so if they're [members] going into a class we will receive a tally app," Sookisian said. "We have also put it on instructors so they know first-come, first-serve kind of thing."

The gym has added more people to their maintenance team to ensure every machine is wiped down after use.

"You do have to get your temperature checked before you come into the building," Sookisian said. "We have set up sanitizing stations, gloves, masks, different things for members to have to not only feel comfortable, but to make sure they know that we're here for them, too."

For those who aren't comfortable with setting foot in the gym, the YMCA will continue with its online classes for members.

"We hear both sides, some people can't wait to get out of the house, can't wait to come workout, can't wait to come to a group class; and some people are still cautious, you know? They wanna be sure they do it in the right time," Sookisian added.

Sokiasian said the YMCA is eager to reopen and will continue to take the necessary steps for its staff and members.

"It's going to be so nice to just see everybody again," Sookisian said. "It's going to be so different. The world is going to be different. We have to abide by certain rules to make sure that this continues to work. It's going to be so great to see everyone and get them in here and get them sweaty and feeling good."

