CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a precaution in the wake of fears surrounding the coronavirus, the YMCA of the Coastal Bend is going the extra mile to ensure things are sanitary at its location.

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend is loading up on hand sanitizer and gym wipes, and are providing their members with extra cleaning products. They have also posted reminders throughout the gym to "cover, clean and contain."

"We are really recommending to our members that they wash their hands before and after the gym," YMCA Membership and Wellness Director Victoria Sookiasian said. "When they're in here if they're sweating extra, you know, go ahead and wipe down the machines a little more. We do have our maintenance staff stepping it up, making sure everything's clean and sanitized and ready to go."

The gym will continue its efforts in keeping the workout space clean and available for all members and even kids on Spring Break.

