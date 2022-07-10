Yorktown Boulevard could receive $20 million facelift to help with student influx

In an effort to tackle student overcrowding on the city's southeast side, Yorktown Boulevard will be expanded into a four-lane road to make room for new campuses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The influx of growth on the city's southeast side has the Corpus Christi Independent School District looking to build new campuses to take care of overcrowding.

However, the issue is the road where the school will be built next to. Yorktown Boulevard is two lanes, which already makes it a busy street, without the traffic of a potential school.

Current residents living in that part of town want to know how the city plans to pay for the road expansion project. According to city officials, they applied for a raise grant, but were denied. The denial brought into question if the $20 million project to expand Yorktown Boulevard would be cancelled.

Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services for the City of Corpus Christi, said despite the denial the project is still in the works.

"It was just an opportunity to potentially leverage some federal funding. But we're moving forward, the project is on the bond referendum for this November, and if it passes, should be going forward without a hitch," Edmonds said.

Crews will be working to widen the two-lane roadway from Rodd Field to Oso Bridge into a four-lane road. The project will include storm drainage improvements, signage, sidewalk and ADA compliant curb ramps.

"Really, the grant was an afterthought. The project was moving forward under the understanding that it was going to be 100-percent local money that was going to fund it," Edmonds said.

According to Edmonds, the project is part of the city's $92 million worth of improvements up for vote for Bond 2022. Voters will have a chance to vote yes or no for Bond 2022 this November.

