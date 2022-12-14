Yorktown 'mud bridge' expected to take one month to complete, officials say

City officials initially told 3NEWS that the mud bridge would take two-to-three days to complete.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi just released plans saying that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will take one month to complete.

On Monday, 3NEWS reported that Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down due to road damage.

Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the hole was created by erosion and natural aging.

"Happens on most bridges sometimes. They get old enough," De La Garza said. "You'll have high tide, low tide erode the material that's holding up the pavement material. So that's what gave in and that's what was causing a two-foot hole on the right wheel path headed westbound."

De La Garza initially told 3NEWS that the mud bridge would take two-to-three days to complete.

"Within a three day time frame, maybe sooner. Right now we're opening it up," De La Garza said. "It looks somewhat doable where we're going to bring in our materials. Luckily, we have the equipment, material and the staff ready to go. So they're getting it done right now as we speak."

Now, the city said that Anderson Columbia Company will execute the repairs immediately, according to a release. The city also said that repairs are contingent upon access to certain parts of the bridge and availability of materials.

"Our goal is to shore up the existing structure and protect the bridge from future erosion," said Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza.