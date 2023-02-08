Wednesday is day 12 of estimated 70-workday Yorktown mud bridge repair project

To meet the projected time frame, the contractor is mobilizing a second crew to help with repairs, city leaders said in an update Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews repairing the Yorktown mud bridge are now on workday 12 of what is expected to be a 70-workday project to reopen the bridge.

To meet the projected time frame, the contractor is mobilizing a second crew to help with repairs, city leaders said in an update Wednesday.

Contractors with the city recently completed the chipping on the first two bent caps on the bridge and will begin to pour the forms for them Friday, officials said.

After the work on the bent caps is complete, Southern Road & Bridge will begin adding specialized jackets to reinforce the columns.

Phase one of the project was completed in mid-January. City officials said that repairs to the embankments along the bridge's east and west sides were completed eight days ahead of schedule.

You can watch the Feb. 8 update in full in the below video player.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.