Corpus Christi firefighters will be at local intersections today trying to 'Fill the Boot' for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may see some Corpus Christi firefighters at major intersections today and it's your chance to help them raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

CCFD's annual Fill the Boot campaign kicks off today, Friday, March 11, and continues each Friday for the next three weeks.

Firefighters will be at intersections in various parts of the City including:

Padre Island/ Flour Bluff

Calallen/Annaville

Six Points/Downtown

Staples Street/Saratoga Boulevard/Holly Road/Greenwood Drive

Several locations along SPID

Firefighters will collect donations during morning and afternoon shifts. The CCFD reminds drivers to be cautious and keep their eyes on the road during the campaign.

In 2019, the CCFD raised $115,000 for the annual campaign, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut short collections in 2020, and there was no Fill the Boot campaign scheduled in 2021.

The CCFD hopes to raise at least $100,000 for this year’s campaign.

To learn more about the history of the MDA Fill the Boot campaign, visit www.firefighters.mda.org.

