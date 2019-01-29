CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jan. 31 deadline to file your property taxes in Nueces County is fast approaching, but if you don't have time to go to the local office, not to worry -- there are more practical ways to pay your taxes.

"You can do it on your phone, you can do it at home, on your computer," Tax Assessor-Collector Kevin Kieschnick said. "You can pretty much do it anywhere, so it's available. It's there and I encourage people to use it. Especially the ones paying by check. There is no need to come down here, get a parking spot, get out in the cold, and of course wait in line, unless you just want to see us."

If you want to pay your property taxes online by an electronic check, you just need your account and routing numbers. The best part is, the process is free of charge.

