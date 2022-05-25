When to say no: Gun Shops do not have to sell you a gun if they don't want to

"Yes, under the second amendment, you can purchase a firearm, but I don't have to sell it to you," Lease said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since the mass shooting in Uvalde that took innocent lives, the talk of gun control followed.

Kenny Lease, firearm instructor of Hold the Line Firearms Training, said there's a point when gun shops can say no to a customer, even if it's just a gut feeing.

The Uvalde shooting suspect, 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Ramos met the age requirement to buy a gun.

"You got to be 21 to own a handgun or buy any ammunition," Lease said. "However, when it comes to long guns like an AR-15, 18 is the legal age to purchase that and the ammo for it."

Lease said the amount of ammunition Ramos bought was not considered a red flag.

"On some of the ammo, it's sold in packages of 200 or 250 rounds. That's just the way it's packaged and that's how it was purchased," Lease said.

Similar to restaurants and business owners, gun shops can refuse service to individuals.

"I've worked in gun stores, I've worked in indoor gun ranges that were attached to gun stores, and rest assured, you can refuse service at any time," Lease said. "If someone walks through the door and you just don't have a good feeling about them, you can refuse service. You can just say 'I'm sorry, I'm not going to sell you this firearm.'"

Even if the customer passes the screening and can buy the firearm, the shop owner can still decline service.

"Yes, under the second amendment, you can purchase a firearm, but I don't have to sell it to you," Lease said.

