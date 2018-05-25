O+ and O- are the big ones the non-profit is looking to collect. As families hit the roadways during the summer months and school is out, two things commonly occur. The number of accidents on the highways increases and the number of students donating blood goes down.

You can make a difference by rolling up your sleeve and giving back.

Click here to locate the nearest donation bus.

