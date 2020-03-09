YOU SHOULD KNOW: How to register to vote in Texas

The November 2020 general election will be here before we know it.

TEXAS, USA — The November 2020 general election will be here before we know it.

So, it's important to know if you're registered to vote. If you're not, then you need to know how to register.

Do you think you're already registered to vote?

To confirm your voter registration status, visit the state's Am I Registered application.

application. If you moved from one place to another in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website.

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

To complete an application, you may:

Complete an application using the SOS ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office. Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. Our office will mail a voter registration application to the address provided. Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process

You're registered to vote in Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, October 5, 2020.

The deadline to register in person to vote is also Monday, October 5, 2020.