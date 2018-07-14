Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Before the 83rd Deep Sea Roundup kicked into full gear, young anglers were invited to the bulkhead in Port Aransas for a piggy perch contest.

Children 12 years old and younger gathered on docks with their family to catch the small fish; according to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Piggy Perch rarely grows larger than eight inches.

There were awards given to the most abundant fish, the smallest and the most caught.

Parents agreed it was the perfect competition for children regardless of their fishing experience, yet kids like six-year-old Ayden Sellers showed up with a goal to win.

"I have fished a long time; hard heads, snappers, a trout and probably a redfish," he said.

Various parents added the Piggy Perch was a contest they participated in as children which is why they brought theirs.

"Oh they love it, they have a blast! We don't ever miss it, so it's a tradition we did, and now we've passed onto our kids having a great time doing it," said father, Harry Collins.

The Piggy Perch Contest continues through Saturday, July 14th, more information can be found here.

