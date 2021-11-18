Fans leave memorials where rapper Young Dolph was killed Wednesday

Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday at a popular cookie shop, which he frequented whenever he was home in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after the death of Young Dolph, fans have been stopping at the scene of the shooting, leaving memorials and remembering the popular Memphis rapper.

Memphis Police tweeted Wednesday "preliminary information indicates" rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday along Airways Blvd. Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Airways, outside of Makeda’s Cookies, just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, and they have not released information on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Fans have been gathering at the shop, remembering the star as Memphis Police searched for answers. Many are leaving memorials, honoring Young Dolph for his generosity to the Mid-South community.

Young Dolph had an annual tradition of giving free turkeys to people in need before Thanksgiving. His mission was to give back to people in any way he could.

“Y’all took away somebody that meant a lot to this city,” one fan said.

Makeda's posted a statement to its Instagram page Thursday, saying: "We are heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Young Dolph. He was a regular customer and loved Makedas Cookies. My parents are in a lot of pain from this. Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family. He will never be forgotten and will be so missed."

Young Dolph was 36. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.