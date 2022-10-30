Young performer shares her gift of music at Dia de los Muertos Festival

14-year-old performer, Lezlie Valadez hopes to inspire other youth, "Continue doing what you love, and don't let anybody stop it."

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Through the eyes of an artist - most residents know how extravagant the Dia de los Muertos Festival is, but for 14-year-old performer, Lezlie Valadez, it touches her heart in a different way.

Vasquez returned to the annual festival for the second time in her singing career.

"I've always loved watching singers on tv," Valadez said. "And I've always wanted to be like that, one of a kind, one in a million."

Among a crowd of people, some long-time eventgoers to newer ones, Valadez said her favorite part was seeing them dance.

"Them being happy. Very, muy feliz, muy feliz," Valadez said.

Her love for entertaining began with the music her parents listened to growing up.

"Which was cumbias, tejano, you know, music in Spanish," Valadez said. "And that's where I found my love for Selena, and singing and dancing."

Teresa Saldivar, the director of team dance, said she was happy Valadez is shining her light in a way that can inspire others.

"Having young ones like Miss Lezlie come up and share their talent is just all of what we want to give out more so other people can share their talent and be themselves," Saldivar said.

That's a sentiment Valadez agreed with. She shared encouraging words for those who may be afraid to dive into their talent.

"Always believe in what you love," Valadez said. "And continue doing what you love, and don't let anybody stop it."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!