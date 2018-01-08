Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some Coastal Bend skater have just rolled their way into a national championship after coming back from a competition in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Six-year-old Izzy Pena is so fast, and he's a national speed skating champion with seven medals along with Michael "Mikey" Ruiz.

"Three-second place medals and one-third medal," Pena said."I pretty much fell in the first race too."

Pena barely started speed skating but Ruiz is no stranger to competition.

"I've grown up around it since I was a kid. three," Ruiz said.

Back in 2007 Ruiz won second place at nationals.

"You know that you're the best in the US. well now of the best," Ruiz said.

Since Ruiz start, he has made it his mission to bring more medals to the Coastal Bend.

"Just work every day one to two hours Monday through Friday five to six days a week," Ruiz said.

According to Pena, he wants to continue hitting the rink, but Ruiz has his eyes set on some Olympic ice.

"Hopefully transfer to ice. Hopefully become a long track speed skater," Ruiz said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII