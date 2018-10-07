CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident along South Padre Island Drive near Rodd Field. The call came in just after 5:00AM from a driver that said he had possibly hit a pedestrian that was crossing the highway.

Several witnesses reported that a woman was jumping the jersey barrier from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane. Police say at this point in the investigation the pedestrian appears to be at fault and no citations will be issued to the driver. Police have not released the identify of the woman, but say she is in her 20's.

CCPD Lieutenant Maria Huerta-Garcia says people should not be trying to cross a highway at any time of day. She also says if you need to cross the highway, every intersection has lights and crossing pedestrian areas.

CCPD traffic investigators are on scene gathering additional information.

© 2018 KIII