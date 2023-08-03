x
Your cellphone is expected to go off Oct. 4 between 1:20-1:50PM — Here's why

Credit: Pexels
TYLER, Texas — Next week, FEMA is expected to conduct a nationwide test of its emergency notification systems.

The nationwide test is expected to happen Wednesday, Oct. 4 between 1:20-1:50 p.m.

The purpose of the test is to assess the effectiveness of FEMA's Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

All cell phones will receive the message only once. 

The following can be expected from the nationwide test:

  • Beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m., cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message. 
  • For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
  • Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

For more information on the nationwide test you can visit the press release here.

