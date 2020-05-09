Your Guide to Labor Day Weekend in the Coastal Bend

Lowest gas prices in 16 years, traffic changes on Padre Island and an executive order banning access to the Bob Hall Pier parking lot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Low Gas Prices

For those folks who plan to drive this weekend, the price at the gas pump this Labor Day is the cheapest we've seen in Texas in 16 years. AAA Texas said the state average is a $1.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's 32 cents cheaper than the national average. Corpus Christi drivers are an average price of a $1.94 at the pump.

Whitecap Boulevard

There are some advisories you need to know before you hit the beach this weekend. Due to the high tide, the access road to Whitecap Beach will only be one-way from Whitecap Boulevard. Vehicles will be allowed to enter Whitecap Beach from Whitecap Boulevard, but must exit through access roads four or five.

City officials say overnight camping on Whitecap Beach is not allowed.

Bob Hall Pier

Beach access from the Bob Hall Pier parking lot has also been temporarily closed to the public in an order from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales until October 2.

The purpose for the closure is to allow the Texas General Land Office to bring in heavy equipment and remove debris from the beach.

Weekly Road Closures

Road closures for September 5 - 11 in Corpus Christi. Click here for a full list.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

An increase of Texas DPS Troopers will be on the roadways this Labor Day weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing by encouraging people to drive safe while traveling this weekend. You'll see more troopers on the roadway this as they increase enforcement.

They'll be looking to bust people not wearing seat belts, driving while distracted and intoxicated.

"It's zero tolerance," Sergeant Nathan Brandley with the DPS said. "If you're behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, and you've been drinking and driving, you're gonna be arrested, and you're gonna go to jail."

Last Labor Day weekend, DPS Troopers issued more than 102,000 citations and warnings and arrested nearly 500 people for driving while intoxicated. They also recorded just over 350 fugitive arrests and around 350 felony arrests.

This is a friendly reminder to buckle up, monitor the weather and maintenance your car before you hit the road. Eliminate distractions and pull over if you're tired.