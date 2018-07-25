CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court presents the Youth Curfew & Truancy Prevention Event on Saturday, August 11th at the American Bank Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

This event will be hosted by Municipal Court juvenile case managers with guest speakers, Judge Ray A. Gonzalez, Judge Thelma L. Rodriguez and Judge Joe Benavides.

Admission and parking is free. Expect giveaways, door prizes school supplies and refreshments.

You must RSVP by August 6th.

Call Priscilla Nerios at 361-826-2510 or email her at priscillan@cctexas.com.

