Youth sports agenda item expected to impact the transgender community

As the special session kicks-off in Austin, communities across Texas prepare for how some of the items could impact them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Among the 11 agenda items Governor Greg Abbott assigned for special session, youth sports were one of them.

"I was a little surprised and a little disappointed," said Barton Bailey, the director of the Coastal Bend Pride Center.

Bailey said when he saw Abbott's addition of a transgender focused item, he felt like it was a push in the wrong direction.

"This just makes one more challenge and one more hurdle to get through," said Bailey.

After many advocates stepped up to fight senate bill 29, which similarly targeted transgender youth, Bailey said they hoped Abbott would prioritize other items.

"Rather than an ongoing problem because transgender youth make up a tiny, tiny fraction of the population anyway. Then, the number that actually want to engage in athletics even less. This is largely seen as a way to galvanize voters along ideological lines to try and motivate people to turn out," said Travis Braidwood, a political science professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Braidwood said the agenda item for the special session does differ from S.B. 29 by restricting students wanting to play at the college level.

"Perhaps we might be able to get greater support amongst House Republicans to advance the bill forward if you limited purely to collegiate athletics and remove this bit about primary secondary school athletics," said Braidwood.

