Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The 2018 Youth World Sailing Championships officially came to an end Friday night in Corpus Christi.

Nearly 400 sailors from across the world competed for the past week on Corpus Christi Bay. 66 countries set sail in Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 15 and Friday night USA took home the number one trophy.

The Youth World Sailing Championships not only allowed sailors to do what they love but getting to understand each other's cultures and build friendships.

Different countries came together for one goal taking home the win.

Team Australia agreed it was a pretty overwhelming experience.

"No other event has 66 countries. It's a massive event," sailor Miles Davey said.

"And everybody who comes to this event is the top in their country that's pretty intimidating," Australia sailor Rome Featherstone said.

According to the head of the sailing competitions Antonio Gonzalez de la Madrid, Corpus Christi was selected out of 5 cities bidding for the event because of the sailing conditions and diversity.

"We are only been receiving compliments from the teams," Madrid said. "We knew we would have wind current every day. We have small venue, all countries together, different cultures the atmosphere we knew it was going to be great."

USA sailor Berta Puig was glad the event also went green.

"We had a great theme of stability with the green department we didn't use any single-use plastic we did a good job at keeping it environmentally friendly," Puig said.

Even though it was all a competition, all sailors understood the importance of uniting as countries.

"Both countries USA and Australia are quite strong in sailing. Feel like it's important so we can push each other and become two best nations in the world," Australia sailor Zac Littlewood said. "People from different countries experiencing different countries enriches a person point of view it helps me better myself."

Each sailor is taking home something they hold onto forever.

"Sailing teaches us a lot about overcoming challenges and just working hard having it pay off... big concept to help us when we get out into real world," USA sailor Bella Casaretto said.

The USA took home the number one trophy, New Zealand took second and Italy in third.

The next Youth World Sailing Championships will be held in Poland.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII