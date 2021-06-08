Here's when you'll be able to buy Yuengling in Texas, after beer company's historic westward expansion

Yuengling's different beers will be brewed locally in Fort Worth, according to the company.

FORT WORTH, Texas — America's Oldest Brewery has been busy making beer over the last few weeks in North Texas, and soon, Texans will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor, as Yuengling launches its brews statewide in August.

Yuengling announced the launch date Tuesday, after it brought its proprietary yeast to Molson Coors' Fort Worth location earlier last month. Texans will be able to buy Yuengling's beers across the state starting Aug. 23.

“The official countdown is on for Yuengling fans in the Lone Star state who are anxiously waiting to enjoy our family of great beers,” said Wendy Yuengling, the chief administrative officer and a 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

The beer will be brewed at the Fort Worth location to serve the Texas market as the company plans to continue to extend its reach past its current 22-state distribution on the Eastern side of the country.

"We have worked tirelessly to ensure our family’s recipes and tradition of brewing excellence for the past 192 years will be matched as we brew Yuengling locally in Fort Worth for the great state of Texas," Wendy Yuengling said.

Yuengling and Son announced last year that it was partnering with Molson Coors to send its beer to the western states for the first time since the Pennsylvania-based company began brewing in 1829.

But will they be transporting that special yeast in an armored truck again? Time will tell, as Texas was the first state to be included in the Western launch.