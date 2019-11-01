CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YWCA in Corpus Christi revealed the nominees for their annual Y Women in Careers Award.

Seven women in the Coastal Bend were nominated Thursday for their professional accomplishments.

The awards have been given out each year since 1979. The YWCA said it's essential to recognize professional accomplishments of women who have made a significant contribution to the community.

The seven nominees include Sarah Garza, Trina C. Maronez, Marita Rafael, Connie G. Rivera, Liza Wisner, Starr Flores, and Bunny Forgione.

3News would like to congratulate all of these successful women for their nomination!