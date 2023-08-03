YWCA Corpus Christi honors first Rising Star Award recipient

On top of being a Y woman in Careers Award recipient, Coral Carey received the Rising Star Award -- which is the first of its kind.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One passionate Corpus Christi businesswoman, mother and wife has just gained a new title as a 'Y woman in Careers.'

"it’s quite an honor, my mother was a recipient of a Y Woman in Careers Award, in I believe it was 1997," YWCA Corpus Christi Rising Star Award winner Coral Carey.

10 years later, Carey would follow in her mother’s footsteps by making her own impact in the Coastal Bend by becoming a realtor.

"It’s been amazing to surround myself with other positive women leaders," she said. "To see those in my companies and colleagues I work with supporting each other through some of the unique, or special challenges that women face in the workplace, and in our industry," she said.

On top of being a Y Woman in Careers Award recipient, Carey received the Rising Star Award -- which is the first of its kind.

"For 43 years we have honored women who are seasoned in their careers,” said YWCA President and CEO Nancy Wesson-Dodd.



Dodd said this year the board wanted to recognize a young woman who is in the beginning stages of their career with outstanding potential.