CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday is known as Equal Pay Day in the United States and it brings attention to the wage gap between men and women.

In Corpus Christi, the YWCA hosted a workshop to give women the tools to close that gap, and Kiii News Anchor Kristin Diaz moderated the event.

Equal Pay Day represents the point when the earnings of white women finally catch up to their male counterpart from the year before, and for women of color it takes even longer. According to the U.S. Census, while the wage gap is getting narrower, there is still a 20-percent difference between men and women.

The workshop and luncheon hosted by the YWCA are working to change the pay gap. 2019's speaker was Amy Kiddy-Villarreal.

Kiddy-Villarreal is the deputy executive director at Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend. Kiddy-Villarreal said part of the problem is that people have been conditioned to think only specific genders can do certain jobs.

"If you say only boys can be welders, then you are limiting an opportunity that is great in our region for females who are good at welding, in most cases because we're very detailed. We're focused, and it's a whole lot of fun," Kiddy-Villarreal said.

According to Kiddy-Villarreal, by women continuing to break down barriers in nontraditional careers, the wage gap will continue to narrow.

To find out more about the resources and jobs available in the Coastal Bend you can visit the Workforce Solutions website at www.workforcesolutionscb.org.