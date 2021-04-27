YWCA prepares for in person summer camps, safety guidelines in place

“We will continue to social distance, we will continue to wear masks and we’ll continue to follow all safety guidelines,” said Alma Gomez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last summer the YWCA had to adjust their ‘Girl’s Summer Leadership Camp’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had what we called at the time ‘camp in a box’ which they came to the Y picked up in a box everything they needed to do our activities and we went ahead and did our camp through zoom,” said Alma Gomez, YW Teens Program Director at YWCA.

“We also had our in-person camp as well with limited number of girls and of course following all CDC safety guidelines.”

After having to adjust last summer the YWCA is hoping to have campers return in person this year to their summer day camp.

“We are trying to get back in person trying to do as much as we can to kinda get back to some kind of normalcy again and that means trying to do more in person activities including our camps,” said Gomez.

Gomez says they’ll be limiting the number of campers.

“We will continue to social distance, we will continue to wear masks and we’ll continue to follow all safety guidelines,” said Gomez.

Monday the CDC released new guidelines for summer camps, one of those guidelines is the importance of staff being vaccinated and the YWCA says they’re encouraging their staff to do so.

“We do want to encourage definitely our staff to do that just like everyone else in the community, we wanna be safe, we want all of our staff to be safe,” said Gomez.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City County Public Health District says it’s important that camps follow these safety guidelines.

“We have had several outbreaks you know in schools and daycares and that’s our younger population there and the staff is also getting sick, so it is affecting kids right now a lot more than the older population,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak encourages summer camp staff members to get vaccinated as well.

“We want to try to reduce and protect the kids as much as possible and one way to do that is to make sure the ones that are taking care of the kids are vaccinated,” said Dr. Onufrak.

